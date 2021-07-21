Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Decreased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

