CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,629 shares of company stock worth $52,108,254 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.