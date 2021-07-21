Critical Review: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) vs. Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.04 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.02 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

