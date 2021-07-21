Critical Analysis: Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) vs. TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Swire Pacific and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.83%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Volatility & Risk

Swire Pacific has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and TCG BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.43 -$1.42 billion ($0.34) -18.97 TCG BDC $146.30 million 5.04 $6.83 million $1.54 8.75

TCG BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Swire Pacific pays out -67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC 103.19% 10.09% 4.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Swire Pacific on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

