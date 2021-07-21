Critical Analysis: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evogene and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evogene presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.00%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Evogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evogene is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Evogene and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene -1,829.58% -38.61% -32.56% AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evogene and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene $1.04 million 74.03 -$23.37 million ($0.83) -3.60 AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.65 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.94

Evogene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. Evogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgroFresh Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Evogene on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer; and through its subsidiary, Canonic Ltd., has a collaboration agreement with Cannbit Ltd., a subsidiary of Tikun Olam-Cannbit Ltd. for the development of novel medical cannabis products. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.