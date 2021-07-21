Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,146 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of RE/MAX worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.