Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,880 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of 1st Source worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

