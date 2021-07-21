Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

