Credit Suisse AG Has $812,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

