Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

