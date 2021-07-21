Credit Suisse AG Buys 154,418 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,526,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

GSAT opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

