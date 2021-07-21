Credit Suisse AG Buys 13,756 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of SunOpta worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

