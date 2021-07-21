Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRAWA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

