Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.45 Million

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $736.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $738.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Crane posted sales of $677.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,495,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,893,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. 210,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

