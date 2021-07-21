Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Danaher by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 682,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,622,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 31.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 80,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,655,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,634,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $283.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $190.34 and a 12-month high of $287.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.27.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

