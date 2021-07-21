Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TKNO opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $30.89.
About Alpha Teknova
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.