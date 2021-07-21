Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.31 ($79.19).

Several research firms have issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €54.96 ($64.66). The company had a trading volume of 744,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.66. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.