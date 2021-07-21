CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 915.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 166,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,097.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 737.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

