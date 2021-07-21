Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $57.76

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $56.34. Cortexyme shares last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 13 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.71.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

