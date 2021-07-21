Cortex (CTXC) Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,690,330 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.