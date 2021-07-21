Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $260,073.90 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $6,794,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

