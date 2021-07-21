Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.