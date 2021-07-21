Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares cut their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

