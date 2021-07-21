Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 8.6%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.45 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13). 1,567,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 840,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Cora Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.18 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of £24.58 million and a PE ratio of -34.93.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

