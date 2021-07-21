Cooper Financial Group Purchases 302 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

