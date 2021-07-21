Cooper Financial Group Makes New $230,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,105,000 after buying an additional 1,362,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 789,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

