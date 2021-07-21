Cooper Financial Group Invests $252,000 in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

FLCB stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44.

