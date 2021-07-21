Cooper Financial Group Has $288,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,110,516.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and sold 420,262 shares worth $82,042,333. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $342.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

