Cooper Financial Group Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 380,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,108 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Consulta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,497,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,108,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

TMUS opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.