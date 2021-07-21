Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,872,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WARM opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Cool Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
