Convey Holding Parent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNVY) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 26th

Convey Holding Parent’s (NYSE:CNVY) quiet period will end on Monday, July 26th. Convey Holding Parent had issued 13,333,334 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $186,666,676 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Convey Holding Parent’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

