Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $22.60

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $20.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 18,597 shares trading hands.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

