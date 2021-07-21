Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57% Inpixon -341.07% -45.87% -37.62%

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Inpixon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 2.27 -$17.04 million N/A N/A Inpixon $9.30 million 12.38 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpixon.

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpixon has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Inpixon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

