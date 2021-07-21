Contrasting Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Forward Industries alerts:

This table compares Forward Industries and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 0.12% -18.96% -7.13% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Forward Industries and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Karat Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.77 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -22.17 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forward Industries.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc. operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices. The design segment consists of two operating segments provides a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.