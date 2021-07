Contrasting Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rhino Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $181.04 million 0.00 -$99.52 million N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.30 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -14.75

Rhino Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Rhino Resource Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers. As of December 31, 2018, it controlled an estimated 268.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves, consisting of an estimated 214.0 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 54.5 million tons of metallurgical coal; and 164.1 million tons of non-reserve coal deposits. Rhino GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky. On July 22, 2020, Rhino Resource Partners LP filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on January 15, 2021. It is in joint administration with Hopedale Mining LLC.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

