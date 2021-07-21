Contrasting agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for agilon health and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 DaVita 1 2 1 0 2.00

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. DaVita has a consensus price target of $138.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than DaVita.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A DaVita 6.69% 50.57% 5.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and DaVita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.36 -$60.05 million N/A N/A DaVita $11.55 billion 1.10 $773.64 million $7.26 16.54

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DaVita beats agilon health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

