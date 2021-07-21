Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $726.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

