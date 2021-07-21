Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $726.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

