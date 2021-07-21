Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,305.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

