Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

CNTB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

