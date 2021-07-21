Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 52.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 100,223 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $737,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

