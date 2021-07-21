Comparing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viant Technology and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viant Technology currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 205.54%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 6.03 $20.64 million $20.64 0.82 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.94 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

