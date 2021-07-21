Commerzbank Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

SSREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

