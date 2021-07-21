Commerzbank Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.81. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

