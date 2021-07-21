Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CXP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

NYSE CXP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 12,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.