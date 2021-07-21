Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $191,056.52

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $191,056.52 and approximately $199.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.93 or 0.01332277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00382950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003515 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.