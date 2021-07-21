Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Critical Contrast

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 23.44% 66.18% 37.17%

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 91.16%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $79.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.47 $33.02 million $0.45 27.67 Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 9.29 $76.58 million $2.57 32.05

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.