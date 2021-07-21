Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

