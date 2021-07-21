Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170,362 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.67% of Cognex worth $97,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cognex by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

