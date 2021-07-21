Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$128.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

